End of Summer Cruisin’ car show returns to Durand

DURAND — This year’s End of Summer Cruisin’ car show will kick off Sept. 3 with a new event — a golf cart/ORV decorating contest.
The competition — the brainchild of Durand Mayor Ken McDonough — will take place 6 to 9 p.m. on the 200 block of West Main Street. There’s no decorating theme; anything goes.
Sign up in advance with the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce or just show up. The top three will each receive a gift certificate for a local business.
The actual car show will rev up at 9 a.m. Sept. 4. It would have been the 32nd annual, but the popular event was a COVID-19 casualty last year, so it’s the 31st.
Ed Hatherill, who has participated in all 30 previous car shows, is really glad it’s back.
“It’s long overdue,” said Hatherill, owner of Ed’s Standard in Durand and a longtime car show committee member. “Most all the car guys I know feel that way. I’m hoping for 400 cars or more this year — the more cars, the better the show.”
Hatherill is definitely a “car guy.” He’s entering three of his personal beauties, a 1953 Chevy Belair, 1966 Chevy Impala and 1965 Buick Gran Sport.
He said he’s never won a trophy but doesn’t mind. That’s not why he participates in the show.
“It’s my passion,” Hatherill said. “And this is a good car show. They’ll come from out of state and from all over Michigan.”
Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the show. Registrants are asked to wear a face mask. People can pre-register by calling the Chamber at (989) 288-3715 or submitting the form posted on the End of Summer Cruisin’ in Durand Facebook page. Pre-registration is encouraged, to keep things moving quickly. The cost is $15 per vehicle.
The show is open to antique, classic, rods, sports, custom and historical vehicles. There’s a separate class for 1987 vehicles and newer. The first 200 cars will receive free dash plaques. At the last show, in 2019, 309 vehicles were registered.
“Durand is known for putting on a great car show,” Chamber Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld said. “We’ve been called a little Frankenmuth car show, which is quite a compliment. We’ve always had a good response.”
Thirty-two trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m., including the Mayor’s Choice and the Bob Steel award, the latter named after the late Steel, who loved cars and served as DJ at many End of Summer Cruisin’ shows. Ballots will be counted quickly, thanks to a system developed by Stu Jackson of Perry.
Cruisin’ T-shirts can be purchased at the show, but because there’s a limited supply, people are encouraged to pre-order on Facebook.
In addition to the car show, there will be a vendor fair — for the second time — on Clinton Street featuring home business products and crafts. Other events include a scavenger hunt and 50/50 drawings.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Durand Fire Department and the city’s Christmas program.
Wolsfeld said the planning for the show has gone smoothly, thanks in no small measure to the car show committee, event sponsors and volunteers.
End of Summer Cruisin’s platinum sponsor Graff Chevrolet — sponsor for all 31 years of the show — pays for the trophies and the dash plaques. Other platinum sponsors include Mary L. Sumpter and, new this year, Memorial Healthcare.
“I can’t say enough about our wonderful sponsors,” Wolsfeld said. “Our volunteers are plentiful and come back year after year, and we have a great car show committee — most of them are car people.”
Wolsfeld said she’s been jokingly accused of strong-arming residents into helping out.
“This is a railroad town, and people say I railroad them into it,” she said with a laugh. “It’s not true.”
