OWOSSO — High heels will be in fashion at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts for the next two weeks.
That’s because the musical “Kinky Boots,” which features the Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and the book by Harvey Fierstein, is coming to the theater. The musical will also feature large group numbers, several drag performers and a live orchestra.
“Kinky Boots” will have six performances over the next two weeks, with four evening shows and two Sunday matinees. The evening performances begin Friday and Saturday, with additional shows Sept. 16-17. All are at 8 p.m. The Sunday performances are Sept. 11 and Sept. 18, both at 3 p.m.
Directed by Garrett Bradley, the musical tells the story of Charlie Price, who inherited a shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy, according to a press release provided by the Lebowsky Center. To save the family business, Charlie finds inspiration from Lola, an entertainer/drag queen in need of some high-heeled boots. When the unlikely pair teams up, they discover that acceptance and friendship can be found in unexpected circumstances.
“Kinky Boots” is based on the 2005 British film of the same name, which was in turn inspired by a 1999 episode of the BBC2 documentary television series “Trouble at the Top.” It followed the true story of Steve Pateman, who was struggling to save his family-run shoe factory from closure and decided to produce fetish footwear for men, under the brand name “Divine Footware,” the press release states.
Bradley, who has directed over 20 shows at the Lebowsky Center since 2014, said the show is really about “celebrating each person for who they are,” crossing gender, race and socioeconomic level.
“The show is very funny … but to me that’s not what registers. There is an interesting parallel to so many small towns in our county right now with this show because it deals with people who are working in a factory and living paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “The stress of keeping a job in a hard time really resonates in this show, but doing the right thing for those around them helps the characters keep their jobs and grow, which is satisfying for the audience to witness.”
Adam Woolsey will play the lead role of Charlie in the 22-member cast. Woolsey is a graduate of both Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, and he currently teaches English at DeWitt High School. He spent several years working as an actor in New York City prior to his teaching days, and he’s featured in roles including Shakespeare in “Something Rotten,” Pippin in “Pippin” and Jack Kelly in “Newsies.”
Woolsey said the most exciting aspect of the role will be “navigating the challenges.”
“Aside from maintaining a consistent British dialect and utilizing every part of my vocal range, Charlie really runs the gamut of emotions throughout the show and experiences a substantial perspective shift. Exploring that process and doing justice to a complex and nuanced character has been exhilarating,” Woolsey said.
The show will also feature guest artist Justin Rivers, who is from Charlotte, North Carolina. Rivers, who graduated from Point Park University in Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in musical theater, said he’d never had the chance to audition for “Kinky Boots” before after some casting directors told him a few days prior that he needed to get it on his resume. In what he called “perfect timing,” the opportunity arose for him to come to Owosso to play Lola.
Rivers said the character Lola resonates with him because he was scolded for playing in his mom’s heels when he was a little boy.
“I do believe a lot of people should see and hear this story, whether they accept it or not. I feel like it’s a learning platform for a lot of people,” he said. “I believe there is power in hearing other people’s stories, and by doing this show I feel like I am telling my story. So hopefully that may help people or even just open them up a little bit.”
Tickets are available at lebowskycenter.com, or at the box office (989) 723-4003. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Show week hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Adult tickets are $27; students and seniors are $24, with all tickets including a $2 service charge.
