LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg school officials showed off the district’s new 650-seat auditorium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday as they welcomed the public to check out the performance space.
About 150 people were on hand to observe the auditorium’s opening, including current and former school board members, students, parents, teachers, and Superintendent Matt Shastal.
“We’re very fortunate that our community recognized the arts for our kids and provided these spaces for our kids,” Shastal said. “This is a generational thing for our community. It’s really neat to see our kids go through here.”
Natalie Elkins, who is a former school board member, said the current Laingsburg High School opened in 1993 because of community support and funding.
“Fast forward 30-some years and what did we do?” Elkins asked. “Everything the board and the community have done has been to make this high school better for our students who participate in our district.”
Following the ribbon cutting, there were performances inside the new auditorium by the LHS theater group, LHS jazz band, LHS musicians, and Spirit Expressions Dance Family.
Voters approved a $17.8-million bond proposal in May 2019 for improvements across the school district, including upgrades to the elementary, middle and high schools, and the Early Childhood Center.
The bonds were split into two packages — the first was for secure entrances to the various schools, air conditioning for the elementary school, and a reconfiguration of the high school’s main entrance.
The second package included the new auditorium, and an auxiliary gym constructed adjacent to the existing gym.
TowerPinskter was the architectural firm, and Christman Company managed construction on the auditorium, which began in May 2020.
