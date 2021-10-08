DURAND — The Durand Educational Foundation is hosting a trivia night Oct. 29 at the Durand VFW Hall, 923 N. Saginaw St.
Teams of up to eight players compete with other groups to win cash prizes. Groups will test their skills in eight different categories of trivia.
Gift certificates will be awarded for attendees wearing the best costume(s).
Trivia begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks are permitted.
The cost is $10 per person (not including dinner). Reservations should be made in advance by texting or calling Jan Harper at (989) 277-2926 or emailing janharper@charter.net.
Proceeds benefit students attending Durand Area Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.