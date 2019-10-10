CORUNNA — Friends of the Corunna Library are conducting a Book and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19.
Donations will help pay for new laminate counters for the library.
The library is located at 210 E. Corunna Ave.
