Thursday marked the first day of fall, and Mother Nature made sure this was unmistakable across the greater Shiawassee area — temperatures dipped more than 20 degrees from Wednesday’s mid-80s temperatures.
As summer turns to fall, pumpkin patches are beginning to return to life across the region. Here’s a look at a couple:
For the eighth year, husband and wife Jim and Christine Jarrad will operate a 24/7 roadside pumpkin stand out of their Morrice residence, 2027 E. Britton Road.
Beginning Saturday, their corn maze will open. Jim Jarrad said the two, looking to expand the patch, partnered with Maize Quest three years ago to bring a corn maze to Jarrad Pumpkin Patch. The maze has 25 interactive game stations and an 8-foot observation stand in the middle. It also includes a hay ride and a separate, smaller maze for younger participants.
“We were looking for ways to expand, and it seemed like a pretty good idea,” Jim Jarrad said. “We try to keep it interactive for the kids and keep their attention.”
Christine Jarrad said she loves watching families interacting at the patch as they enjoy fall.
“My favorite part is when the families are here and all the kids and their excitement,” she said.
The Jarrad family will operate the maze from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Classic fall treats such as cider and doughnuts are also available for the public’s enjoyment.
“It’s just fun to see people coming out and enjoying it and having a good time going through the corn maize and seeing the pumpkins,” Jim Jarrad said.
At Tomac Pumpkin Patch in Chesaning Sarah Tomac said they love everything fall.
Tomac is a fourth-generation farmer on the family farm, which has been harvesting pumpkins for about 30 years.
“I really enjoy watching the kids come out and pick the pumpkins. I have seen them grow up here on the farm for 30 years and bring their kids and now they’re bringing their grandkids. It’s the best part, watching the families come back every year,” she said.
What brings back families year after year? Perhaps because there’s always new pumpkins to look at. Tomac said she has over 200 varieties of pumpkin, squatch and gourd, of which about 90% are edible.
“We truly have a unique selection here that people tell me they can’t find anywhere else,” Tomac said.
Tomac said the patch is hosting an open house Oct. 1 that she’s calling a “Day on the Farm,” where kids will be able to learn about farming and machinery. The event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.
Tomac said the patch employs students looking for first-time jobs.
“This is definitely a family business. I’m not a solo owner. Everybody comes and has fun on the farm and they enjoy their pumpkins,” she said. “We have a team of moms and high school kids that will come and they help and they want to be involved. They love picking the pumpkins and fall. It’s a great start for a first-time job. It’s a great experience to have, and some tell me they want to be farmers when they grow up.”
Tomac Pumpkin Patch is located at 19758 Corunna Road in Chesaning and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit tomacpumpkins.com for more information or the Tomac Pumpkin Patch’s Facebook page.
