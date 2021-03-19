OWOSSO — The Z Hall is hosting a community Palm Sunday dinner from noon to 2:30 p.m. March 28.
Meals will include the option of Czech fried chicken or honey baked ham along with all the fixings. Capacity is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance at thezhall.com/events.
The Z Hall complies with all COVID-19 restrictions creating a safe place for guests, including table spacing and requiring masks except when seated.
For more information, call The Z Hall at (989) 723-7028.
