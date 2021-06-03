Tractor show ready to rumble

BRADY TWP. — The Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association Executive Board voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with the 47th annual Old Gas Tractor Show — slated for Aug. 19-22.
The annual show was canceled for the first time in its history in 2020, a precaution taken amid the coronavirus pandemic. With vaccinations increasing and area case numbers on the decline, organizers felt comfortable resuming festivities at the showgrounds, 17180 W. Ferden Road
“We’re confident that we can make it work where everything’s at,” MMOGTA President Randy Sutter said Wednesday. “I know everybody’s antsy and wants to get back out and get back to the way things were so we’re excited to be able to do what we can to make that happen.”
The health and safety of members, vendors, exhibitors and patrons will be at the forefront of this year’s event, with organizers following the latest COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Saginaw County Health Department.
Things may look a bit different this year, but organizers are committed to making the show “as close to normal as possible” for patrons.
“Our goal is to have all of the displays and other areas that we’ve had in past years up and running,” Sutter said. “The steam barn, the engine barn, the veneer mill and the tractor pulling will be going on, (along with) crop demonstrations and that type of stuff.”
There will even be some new additions this year, Sutter said, including a few new displays inside the steam barn. The showgrounds will also host the national Oliver collectors this year, with extra events and displays specific to Oliver tractors throughout the weekend.
“Even though we didn’t have a show last year, we’ve been working dilligently to make it — as soon as we could have a show — bigger and better,” Sutter said.
Showbooks will be available in the coming weeks. For more information, visit mmogta.org or facebook.com/mmogta.
