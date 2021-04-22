DURAND — Railroad Days officials this week announced a variety of planned activities for the upcoming festival, slated for May 14-16.
Among the events planned are two nights of musical acts, activity tent shows, and barbecue competitions for both adults and children.
The Graff Chevrolet of Durand Event Tent, next to the Sandula Clock Tower in downtown, will host Ray Champion both May 14 and May 15, from 7 to 11 p.m. Champion will perform easy listening music from the 1940s until the present.
Admission is free for those 21 and older, but seating will be limited to accommodate social distancing practices, which includes masks to enter and move about the tent.
Beer from Right Brain Brewery of Traverse City and wine from Burgdorf Winery of Haslett will be available to purchase on site, as well as soft drinks and bottled water.
The activity tent, sponsored by Rowe Professional Services Company, is hosting three events. At 2:45 p.m. May 15, Neil Sauter, the Michigan Stiltwalker, will present a children’s program including a balloon puppet show and lessons on making balloon figures. He also will walk around the festival performing his balloon artistry.
At 5 p.m. May 15, Champion will present a magic show in the tent.
Both events are free.
On May 16 there will be a beautiful baby contest. The fee is $15 with registration from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The contest begins at 11 a.m.
The tent is located east of the event tent next to the Sandula Clock Tower. Guests are asked to wear masks while in the tent.
For those who like to cook, Railroad Days is hosting its sixth annual Rib Burn, sponsored by Graff in cooperation with Smokin’ in the D BBQ.
Barbecue teams check in at 9 a.m. May 15 at the event tent. Cooking starts at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot near the water tower between Main and Clinton streets.
The cost is $50 per team. Meat is turned in at 4:30 p.m.
The contest is a qualifier for the 2021 GLBBQA Competition Series Team of the Year for Rib Burns in Michigan. A maximum of 30 teams will be accepted.
In addition to the adult cooking event, children between 8 and 12 can join the sixth annual KidsQue barbeque contest. Railroad Days will supply the grill, charcoal, lighter, ground chuck (enough to make three burgers) and display platter for children to vie for plaques and cash prizes of $200 for first place, $100 for second place, $50 third place and $25 for fourth place.
Applications must be received by May 14.
The event registration begins at 3 p.m. May 15 with a mandatory cooks meeting (with adult supervisors) at 3:30 p.m.
Cooking takes place beginning at 4 p.m. at the event tent. Hamburgers are turned in at 5 p.m. The cost is $10 per contestant.
Contestants supply their own cooking utensils, seasonings, buns (if wanted) and pre-cut garnishments. Each contestant will make three burgers with the best two being submitted for judging (the third one can be shared with their adult supervisor).
No knives are allowed on site, only the contestants may cook, prepare and handle the entries. Entries will be judged by trained judges on appearance, tenderness and flavor.
Rules and applications for events can be acquired at durandrailroaddays.com. For more information about events, call Kent at (517) 290-8492 or Mike at (810) 516-1020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.