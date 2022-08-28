OWOSSO — John Bobb dubbed himself “just an old man working on old bikes.”
Bobb, a resident of Clio, took first place Saturday in the category for best restored original bike at the Owosso Vintage Motorcycle Days 2022, the 12th edition of the annual event held downtown Friday evening and Saturday.
Bobb wasn’t the only winner Saturday. The event featured what organizer Shawn Davis said was almost 90 bikes, with some entrants coming from locations all over Michigan — from Detroit to Traverse City. Most of the vintage bikes were over 25 years old, and they were judged in categories including Japanese motorcycles, European, American and dirtbikes, with each category having separate divisions for original and restored bikes.
Event organizer Jim Reinert, who was one of three judges, said the motorcycles were informally judged on a variety of aspects, including painting, mechanics, condition, motor and the rarity of the model. The winner for each category received a trophy. Trophies were also handed out for the people’s choice based on a vote of eventgoers, a kids’ choice, the oldest motorcycle and the oldest driver entering the competition. The oldest motorcycle was a 1920 Harley-Davidson.
“The (motorcycles) are a piece of history and a lot of people have grown up riding these bikes and have an emotional attachment to them. It’s still a rideable thing that you can enjoy,” Reinert said.
Kaitlin Riley, a volunteer at the event, said that turnout was so high this year that two blocks of Washington Street had to be blocked off, even though the initial plan was only to shut down the block immediately south of M-21. For the 2022 edition, a swap meet was added for the very first time. Reinert said the bar will be even higher next year, with the goal to add more events, including trial rides and a cannon ball ride.
The hard work that went into putting on the event wasn’t lost on Bobb.
“I think what they’re doing here is great,” Bobb said. “It’s a lot of work for so many to put all this together. It’s a great coming of all the bikes and good to see all the different varieties.”
Bobb’s winning bike was a 1984 Harley FXRDG, one of the three motorcycles in his collection of vintage bikes, the other two a 1967 BSA Starfire 250 and a 1968 Triumph Bonneville. Bobb said the 1984 Harley FXRDG belonged to his uncle’s wife, and he wanted Bobb to have the bike before he passed away seven years ago.
“Uncle Jim took really good care of the bike and now I’m carrying on the tradition,” Bobb said.
Bobb wasn’t the only entrant with a motorcycle once belonging to a family member. Doug Payne, a Flint resident, entered a 1969 twin engine drag bike that his father built from the ground up. Payne, who said he’s been riding motorcycles since he was 4 years old, said the bike was finished about when he graduated high school in the early 1990s.
“I love the freedom and the wind in your face. There’s no limits of what you can do on it,” he said.
