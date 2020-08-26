OWOSSO — The Owosso Musicale earlier this year received the National Federation of Music Clubs Choral Award for outstanding participation in choral music for the 2019-2020 season.
This year only 10 national awards were given to clubs throughout the nation.
“The 15 members of Owosso Musicale Chorus work diligently to prepare for each performance,” choral director Carol Jantzke said. “I would like to thank chorus members, soloists, Donna Benson, our music outreach director, and Ann Ferden accompanist for their musical diligence. While it was wonderful to receive this national commendation, a major activity of Owosso Musicale is to give awards to eligible music students within Shiawassee County.”
Music students ranging in age from middle school through college auditioned for monetary awards. They were judged by two professional adjudicators, who award points based on performances the day of auditions. The awards program committee members review the judges’ scores and determine the monetary awards for each participant.
The committee chairwoman is Janetzke. Members are Karen Bontrager, Judy Dantzer, Andrea Rathwell and Jim Rigoulot.
“The board of directors and I are concerned, looking at this coming year,” President Susan Rigoulot said. “Typically we sponsor monthly music performances throughout the year. During this time of COVID-19, we consulted with the Michigan Federation of Music Clubs. The decision was made to cancel all programs in 2020.
“We are looking hopefully to 2021, realizing that there may be a need to have creative programming.”
