Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.