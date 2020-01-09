OWOSSO — On Feb. 23, the Owosso Musicale will conduct its annual music competition at Christ Episcopal Church.
Music students from junior high through college are eligible, as long as they either live in or study music in Shiawassee County.
Each competitor will need to prepare and perform two works which are contrasting in nature. Monetary awards will be given to the winners to be used to enhance their musical growth.
“Owosso Musicale works hard to fund these awards to give eager, worthy music students,” chairwoman Carol Janetzke said.
Information has been sent to music teachers in Shiawassee County, but is also available directly from Owosso Musicale, 120 Goodhue St., Owosso, or by email to carol.janetzke@frontier.com.
Applications need to be submitted by Feb. 14.
