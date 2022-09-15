OWOSSO — Jewelry artist Susan Kieffer will host a make-and-take workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 1.
All supplies and tools will be provided to create a multi-strand bracelet, incorporating semi-precious stones, charms, and Kieffer’s signature element, a Michigan beach stone. Each participant will create a unique piece of jewelry to wear or to give as a gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.