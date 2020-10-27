OWOSSO — On Oct. 19, the 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area did something they’ve never done before: hold a drive-in meeting.
To help keep everyone safe during COVID-19, members pulled their cars into the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church on Water Street. Staying inside the vehicles, the women listened to the meeting as it was transmitted through their radios.
More than $20,000 was awarded to the winner, the Lebowsky Center For Performing Arts in Owosso, after a presentation given by Women Who Care member Anna Owens.
“It was such a fun night and it was so great having 58 members come to the meeting. Hearing all the horn honking was such fun,” said Sue Ludington, Owosso Women Who Care co-founder with Becky Hartnagle, Lisa Hood and Cindy Schluckebier. “I was so happy that Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts was the winning nonprofit. This donation will help so much at this time that they have to be shut down.”
The co-founders, determined to have their scheduled October meeting, strove to make it as safe as possible. They considered several options before working with resident Matt Grubb on a plan.
“We came up with the same concept Matt uses at Christmastime: having Christmas music synched to his Christmas lights via your car radio,” Ludington said. “Matt purchased our FM receiver and taught us how to use it. It was a great way to have everyone be able to hear the nominations, and during questions/answer time members texted questions to us via our cellphone.”
Ten nonprofits were nominated to receive the donation. A drawing reduced the nominees to three.
Members heard presentations advocating donations to the Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic and the St. Johns UCC Owosso Food Pantry, but they were won over by Owens’ pitch for Lebowsky. She spoke about the importance of keeping downtown Owosso alive during the pandemic.
Money from group members, which is still coming in, will exceed $20,000, Ludington said. Theater officials will use the funds to pay for operational expenses until regular performances can once again take center state.
“Without a doubt, this contribution will safeguard the performing arts until their doors open and welcome our community once again,” the Women Who Care group said in a news release.
A Lebowsky representative expressed appreciation on the Women Who Care Facebook page: “Thank you all so much, the support of each person means so much while we navigate this pandemic!”
Members of the philanthropic Owosso-based Women Who Care have given $277,700 to various charities in the area since forming in 2016: Child Advocacy Center of Shiawassee County, $15,100; Welcome Home Veterans USA, $18,600; Owosso Public Schools backpack program, $20,750; Shiawassee Hope-Linc Food Pantry, $20,400; Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, $20,750; Hospice House of Shiawassee County, $21,100; SafeCenter, $22,000; Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic, $22,500; Shiawassee Humane Society, $22,100; Shiawassee Goodfellows, $23,800; Homeless Angels, $23,800; Arc Shiawassee $23,600; and Shiawassee Hope $23,200.
