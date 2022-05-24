Ballenger headlines SAC speakers

OWOSSO — The public is invited to learn about Owosso and Shiawassee County history in a series of upcoming “Food For Thought” talks from a variety of experts at the Shiawassee Arts Center.
Michigan political pundit Bill Ballenger will speak about Owosso’s famous politicians, including Thomas E. Dewey and Alvin M. Bentley III, from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 9 at the Shiawassee Arts Center.
Ballenger was the editor and publisher of the newsletter “Inside Michigan Politics” until January 2016.
He previously served as a Republican member of both the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan state senate. In March 2016, he founded a political blog, “The Ballenger Report,” followed by a weekly podcast. He has been a panelist on NPR’s “Off The Record” for many years.
Ballenger, who has a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a master’s degree from Harvard University, also served for a time as Michigan Racing Commissioner and was Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare under former President Gerald R. Ford.
Attendees will be able to ask questions afterward. They will also have the opportunity to view the Arts Center’s “History of Owosso” exhibit. Lunch will be provided by Abiding in the Vine. Seating is limited.
Tickets are $25 for SAC members and $30 for guests.
Additional “Food For Thought” speakers include Clark Harder, “Memories of WOAP” on June 14; author Elizabeth Wehmann, “Early Shiawassee County History” on June 21; Piper Brewer, “A Step Back in Time” on June 29; Margaret Rockwell and Carolyn Holmes, “First White Settlers in Owosso” on July 15.
