OWOSSO — Oktoberfest returns to downtown for two days, Oct. 11-12, in a large tent (the biergarten) in the parking lot of Exchange and Water streets.
Family events will continue on to Ball Street and Exchange streets.
Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeff Deason said, the Chamber created Oktoberfest to celebrate the spirit of friendship and to honor Shiawassee County’s heritage and agricultural traditions.
Returning this year will be authentic German food. Oktoberfest has received permission to use a 200-year-old family recipe for traditional German bratwurst from a butchery near Munich. The recipe has been tested and perfected by Willi’s Sausage Co. of Frankenmuth.
The Beer Run 5K walk/run will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11. There will be a Likewater Crossfit Competition at 10 a.m. Oct. 12.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 on the Armory lawn, there will be free children’s activities, including make and take pumpkin painting, bounce house and pumpkin bowling with prizes.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA will conduct a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at 10 a.m. And, new this year will be a corn hole tournament at noon in the biergarten.
Oct. 11’s music lineup includes Lenny Gomulka and The Chicago Push Band alternating with the The Polka Riot. Friday will also feature authentic “Schuhplattler” dancers.
On Oct. 12, Oktoberfest welcomes the 35-piece German band: Ein Prosit from noon to 3 p.m. Also, the biergarten will feature happy hour from 2 to 4 p.m. with buy one, get one free admission.
At 2 p.m., polka music begins with the international touring and Gomulka and the Chicago Push.
The Chicago Push will alternate with New Brass Express. Both six-piece bands will play until 8 p.m.
At 9 p.m. Oct. 12, the 1980s-’90s cover band Bachelors Since Breakfast starts and continues until midnight.
Saturday activities feature “masskrugstemmen” or the beer stein holding contest at 8:15 p.m. At approximately 8:45 p.m., weightlifter Casey Lambert will attempt a Guinness World Record for “most weight squatted overhead in one minute.”
The record was originally set in 2017 for 4,042 pounds, He will be attempting to go for 5,000 pounds with a 154.32-pound barbell. Lambert must complete 33 reps in one minute to reach his goal.
Admission to the biergarten is $10 per day or $15 for a weekend armband. Designated drivers will be provided free admission and a special armband for complimentary nonalcoholic beverages.
For a schedule of events, visit facebook.com/oktoberfestinowosso or oktoberfestinowosso.org.
