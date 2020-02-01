Musicale to host piano concert

OWOSSO — Owosso Musicale is hosting a piano duo concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the First Congregational Church, 327 N. Washington St.
Duo Furioso is a husband/wife pair of pianists. Silvia Roederer and Leslie Tung have performed nationally and internationally, according to a press release.
OM President Susan Rigoulot said, “It was my privilege to hear Duo Furioso at the Michigan Federation of Music Clubs annual conference in Ann Arbor. It was amazing and so interesting to experience a two hands concert. This will be an afternoon of wonderful music to feed your soul and spirit.”
There is no charge; however, donations will be accepted.
Roederer and Tung moved to Kalamazoo when he was invited to join the music faculty at Kalamazoo College. Soon afterward, a piano position opened at WMU, which Roederer accepted and held for 27 years, teaching a studio of undergraduate and graduate piano majors, teaching piano skills in larger classes, supervising graduate students in their class piano teaching duties, and coaching chamber music.
Roederer is a native of Argentina. Her musical training began after her family emigrated to the United States.
She studied at the Eastman School and University of Southern California, where she completed a doctor of musical arts degree.
In 1997, Roederer became the pianist of the Verdehr Trio, a violin-clarinet-piano ensemble which has commissioned over 200 works. The Verdehr Trio has played in Carnegie and Merkin Hall in New York City, and plays biannually at the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C.
Tung began his study of piano in his native St. Louis, Missouri, but pursued interests in the natural and social sciences at Yale, from which he graduated with a degree in sociology.
His professional commitment to music was as result of intense study under pianist and scholar John Kirkpatrick.
Tung has been recitalist at the First International Festival and Conference on Fortepiano in Antwerp, the Michigan MozartFest, the Connecticut Early Music Festival, and Festival Indianapolis. He has also been soloist with the San Luis Obispo Mozart Festival orchestra and with the Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra, and duo pianist with his wife Silvia Roederer at the Carinthian Summer Festival in Austria and at the Conservatories of Music at Beijing and Shanghai, China.
In addition he has appeared at more than 40 colleges and universities, recently as Distinguished Guest Artist at the University of Memphis School of Music, as soloist at the Conservatoire National de Région Chabrier, guest artist at the Academy for Performing Arts in Hong Kong and the Royal Conservatory of the Hague, and recitalist at the Gilmore International Keyboard Festival.
