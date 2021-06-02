A real page turner

OWOSSO — Some might say it was a long time coming: an authors event at the Curwood Festival, which, after all, is named after Owosso’s most notable writer, James Oliver Curwood.
The first-ever Shiawassee Author Meet and Greet/Readings, which is free, will feature at least 15 local authors talking about, signing and reading selections from their books, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Shiawassee Arts Center, 206 Curwood Castle Drive.
“In honor of our famous Owosso writer, James Oliver Curwood, we felt this was a perfect opportunity to showcase writers in Shiawassee County. This is what Curwood should be about,” said Elizabeth Wehman, founder of Shiawassee Area Writers, whose members will be featured at Saturday’s event.
People are invited to bring a lawn chair to the readings. Saturday is forecast to be sunny, but if it does rain, the event may move inside SAC. The last reading is scheduled for 1:45 p.m., so attendees can make their way to Main Street in time for the big parade at 2 p.m.
The books penned by local authors covers a wide range of genres and styles, from novels to historical fiction to children’s books to memoirs to poetry.
At 1 p.m., local author and musician Douglas Cornell of Venice Township will read from his new historical novel, “The Lynching of Billy Sullivan,” which is centered around a local murder in 1893.
“I will introduce the reader to how Billy Sullivan came into the Leech family’s life as a hired hand and was welcomed into their home — before he killed them,” Cornell, 62, said.
“The Lynching of Billy Sullivan” is Cornell’s third novel, and he’ll be reading from one of his books for the fourth time on Saturday. He said he’s looking forward to the event.
“I like to interact with people who are interested in my story,” Cornell said. “I’m nervous but then I relax when I see people are enjoying it and getting into the story.”
Patti Rae Fletcher (real name: Meline Scheidel), is an inspirational memoir and children’s author who summers in Durand. The retired library worker has published many magazine articles and three books, including a children’s creative nonfiction picture book about the life cycle of a dragonfly.
She will read from “Whoa Nilly: A Nymph Grows Up,” at 10:15 a.m.
“I’m looking forward to reading out loud to children or anyone who will listen,” said Fletcher, adding she was temporarily stymied in her desire to read to audiences by COVID-19.
The novels of Christian writer Melissa Wardwell, of Owosso, include seven books comprising two series. She also reviews books for her blog, Back Porch Reads. She will be reading from her work at 12:30 p.m.
Mary Morgan, who lives near Lansing, is known for her National Park Mystery Books, which give her young readers an exciting mystery and enough information about a U.S. park to ignite in them a desire to see it in person. She will read at 11:30 a.m.
Sally Labadie, a retired Corunna and Michigan State University educator, has written many children’s books and memoirs. Reading at 11:15 a.m., Labadie will be bringing to the event the memoirs “The Good, the Oops! and the Funny” and “And You Thought I Retired,” and for young people, “Danger on the Cliffs,” “Wooster, the Rooster,” “The Schoolhouse Mouse,” “If I had a Dinosaur” and many other titles.
Kicking off the event at 10 a.m. is author John Morovitz, who has written and directed plays at the Lebowsky Center and penned a biography of Owosso-native industrialist George Hoddy.
Other authors reading on Saturday include Diana Vernier, Angela Dudley, Angie Clayton, Brenda Stroub, Leland Scott and Shawn Gallagher.
Many participants in Saturday’s event belong to the Shiawassee Area Writers, a group that started in May 2017 to give writers a place to interact, collaborate and learn about the process of writing and publishing.
Starting with eight attendees, the group soon jumped to 20 and now has 30 writers. On Saturday, SAW members will sell their three published anthologies: “Summer in the Mitten,” “Winter in the Mitten” and “Spring in the Mitten.”
A portion of the proceeds from SAW anthology sales goes to college scholarships for local students who are interested in pursuing a career in writing.
