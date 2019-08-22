BANCROFT — The Community District Library is seeking Bancroft High School yearbooks for a digitizing and preservation project.
The books will be sent out for digitizing and made available on the library website and returned to the owner. Bancroft High School operated through 1940.
People who know of others who might have copies are asked to share that information. Call Sally Labadie of the Bancroft Historical Society at(989) 245-7814, or the Bancroft branch at (989) 634-5689 for more information.
