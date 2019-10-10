LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg community singers are joining other choirs from around the world at Carnegie Hall in New York in February 2020.
To help with expenses, a pancake supper will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the First Congregational Church in Laingsburg on Grand River Road.
The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for those younger. The menu will include plain, blueberry, sweet potato and banana foster pancakes, sausage links, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, coffee, tea, orange juice, and milk.
