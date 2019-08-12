CORUNNA — The branches of the Community District Library have several events planned for the remainder of August.
Space is limited at some locations so pre-registration is required.
n At 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Bancroft branch, there will be kids Bingo with small prizes.
n At 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22, teens and adults will learn to transform T-shirts into dog toys, caps and masks, a scarf, tote bag, bracelets, belts and more. Participants should bring T-shirts from home to make their creations. Call (989) 634-5689 to register for either event.
n At 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Corunna branch, there will be an instant pot cooking demonstration.
n Each Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Corunna story time and craft.
n At 10:20 a.m. Aug. 10 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 is Coloring and Conversation for adults in Corunna. Call (989) 743-4800 to reserve a seat.
n At 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lennon branch is Tuesday Tea at 2 for adults with conversation, hot tea and a hands-on activity. Call (810) 621-3202 for more information.
n At 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at the New Lothrop branch is story time with Mr. Bunny. At 3 p.m. Aug. 13 is Imagination Station for ages 7 and older. Call (810) 638-7575 for more information.
n At 9 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Perry branch is pancakes and craft at the Downtown Diner. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 20 is National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day.
n At 11 a.m. Aug. 20 is story time. At 1 p.m. Aug. 26 celebrate Dog Appreciation Day at Lori Loves Pets in downtown Perry. Call (517) 625-3166 for more information or to reserve a spot.
