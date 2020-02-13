WASHINGTON — Congressman John Moolenaar invites all high school students from Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District to enter their art in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
The winning student from the Fourth District will have his or her art displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year and receive two round-trip tickets to travel to Washington, D.C., for an annual event with winners from across the country.
Regional winners from the Fourth District will have the opportunity for their art to be displayed in Moolenaar’s Midland and Cadillac offices.
The entry deadline for this year’s contest is April 3. Entries should be mailed or delivered to Moolenaar’s Midland office at 200 E. Main St., Suite 230, Midland, MI 48640.
More information on the rules and how to enter the Art Competition is online at moolenaar.house.gov/artcompetition. Interested students who need assistance transporting their art to Midland or who have additional questions on the competition should contact Congressman Moolenaar’s office in Midland at (989) 631-2552.
