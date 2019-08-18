BRADY TWP. — Rod Raether, a Howell resident, figures he’s a touch crazy.
Raether has collected so many old tractors, he’s lost track of how many. He hauled one of them, a 1948 Allis-Chalmers transformed into a front-end loader, to the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association show this weekend, which he’s attended for 15 years.
The event is one of the largest tractor shows in the state, boasting about 1,500 old gas tractors displayed over the three days of the annual event. Today is the last day. This year’s event is highlighting International Harvester machines.
“What started the madness is, I grew up with tractors on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, and my dad gave me a tractor he bought new in 1955. I still have it,” Raether said, sitting in front of the tractor Saturday with a large picture book of his collection propped on a folding table.
“I like to bring them to this show — it’s a great show,” he said. “People are friendly. Everyone’s willing to help you.”
About 8,000 people visit the tractor show, now in its 45th year, taking in not only the seemingly endless rows of old gas tractors made by Huber, John Deere, McCormick-Deering Farmall, Allis-Chalmers and other brands, but also demonstrations of threshing crops, and baling corn and wheat.
If that isn’t enough, there’s a huge flea market, arts and crafts and food concessions. Not to mention a working blacksmith shop, cider mill, handle mill, saw mill, tinsmith shop and demonstrations of making flour out of wheat the old-fashioned way.
Some folks come for the day; others camp on the showgrounds for the weekend.
“I think people like to see the past,” Mike Koski, member of the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association, said. “They can relate to it, seeing threshing on the old tractors. What people seem to like best are the activities, the crop demonstrations. I’ve been doing threshing here at the show for 25 years. I learned it from the late George Valentine, a founding member of the association.”
Koski takes breaks from threshing to make flour — from the field to the product — for the crowds, assisted by two of his sons, Jason and Jon Koski, who are among the younger members of the 400-person association.
Duane Cundy and Craig Balow were two of the four or five blacksmiths making tools all day long — from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. — inside a shop as an audience seated on benches watched with apparent fascination. The blacksmiths took turns, fashioning tools and knives on coal and gas forges.
Wesley Palmer, a Rhodes resident, spent some time Saturday studying a restored Allis-Chalmers, probably from the 1940s, that was parked outside the cider mill.
“I was here a couple of years ago, and I thought I’d come back and look at the old tractors,” Palmer explained. “I own three old tractors myself, Allis-Chalmers from 1940, 1949 and 1965.”
The Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association show runs today from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The grounds are located at 17180 W. Ferden Road.
