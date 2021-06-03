OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival this week announced the winners of the 2021 Curwood SAGA writing contest.
The first-prize winner in the high school division is Lily Walters, a student at Owosso High School.
First prize winner in the middle school division was Grace Steiger, who attends Salem Lutheran School.
Joy Steiger, Grace’s sister, was the first-prize winner in the elementary division.
The annual contest is open to all public, parochial and homeschool students in Shiawassee County in grades four through 12. The contest promotes an interest in writing and keeps the legacy of James Oliver Curwood alive, organizers said.
