LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers this week said plans to tear down storage sheds they use in the downtown area have been delayed, so the group will conduct a recycling session in February.
“It appears for the moment that the Greater Laingsburg Recyclers aren’t dead in the water quite yet,” a press release said. “A meeting with the city’s maintenance workers revealed that they won’t be able to tear down the sheds we’ve been using and prepare that land for development as soon as hoped, so we were given permission to hold our February recycling drive in the same location (we may have to situate in the road itself).”
The session is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 on Roosevelt Row in downtown — unless there’s heavy snow or below-10-degree weather.
A town hall meeting Jan. 22 brought out good ideas and energy for helping to keep recycling alive, the release said.
“With folks stepping forward to write funding grants, connect us with students looking for public service credits, and work at the drives, we’ve begun to hope that together we just might pull this off,” the release said.
As always, recyclers from any community are welcome. A $2 to $3 donation to help cover costs is requested, but not mandatory. For more information, call Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005 or Beth Lange at (517) 651-6437.
