Durand museum offers sensory bags for patrons

DURAND — The Durand Union Station museum is offering patrons who struggle with excessive sensory stimuli a way to tone down lights and sounds that may disrupt their ability to enjoy the exhibits.
The museum began offering sensory inclusive bags last week. The bags are provided at no cost to museum guests.
The bags included a pair of sunglasses, earplugs, a fidget toy and a set of nonverbal communication cards. The museum will also provide over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones upon request.
“The idea for the bags came mostly from us recognizing that a lot of our guests that come into the museum on a daily basis are on the autism spectrum,” museum curator Mike Boudro said. “We have noticed that there are a variety of people with special needs that come in and even though the idea came from helping those guests it isn’t just limited to serving people with autism or people on the spectrum.”
“The idea behind it is just to make sure everybody who comes into the station has the same experience and the same amount of fun,” he said.
Boudro said seeing one of the train exhibits at the museum for the first time can be quite intimidating if the person has never seen one up close.
“If you’ve only seen a train from afar or on TV and come in and things like loud noises and bright lights stress you out, seeing a train up close for the first time is incredibly stressful because they’re huge and loud and they’re really imposing. If a small token — a set of earplugs or sunglasses can make our guests experience better its worth doing,” he said. “Museums are for everyone. They’re not just for the neurotypical or people who can hear or see properly. It’s an experience that everybody should get something out of and what we’re trying to do with the sensory bag is move towards that. We think its a small price for something that could make a big impact.
“For the fidget toy we have noticed that people with anxiety disorders or people on the autism spectrum will play with something,” Boudro added.
Boudro explained the nonverbal communication cards aren’t just for people on the autism spectrum, but for deaf people as well.
“We don’t have the structure in place yet for (American Sign Langage), we would love if we did, but one of the ways we can bridge that gap is to have a card that lets our guests communicate with us. The cards actually use emojis like happy, sad or hungry and it will help us determine what they need. The emojis were selected because most young people are fluent in emojis, it doesn’t matter what language you speak, emojis are a common bond,” Bourdo said.
The curator said it is important for the museum to have sensory bags in place for the holiday season when the depot sees some of its busiest days.
“If I’m sensitive to light, a room full of bright Christmas lights is probably not going to be enjoyable. Sunglasses sometimes turn people into superheroes, it’s almost like being able to put a mask on and feel better and stronger.”
Boudro said sensory inclusive bags are a trend he hopes will take off. He said he looked to what other museums include in the bags.
“Museums around the country are kind of getting in on this and it’s part of an overarching desire of the museum field to become more inclusive. You’re also seeing concert venues and sports venues kind of get in on this. It’s awesome that it’s picking up a little steam no pun intended,” Boudro said.
He is hoping to share what he learns with others in the county.
“We realize that with our guests who are on the autism spectrum, there is a real fascination with trains and the railroad and so we’re a good place to test this idea out in the county. We’re part of this nonprofit group of all the other museums in the county and one of the things we talk about is how to make our museum experiences better so if this works that’s the sort of thing that can easily be implemented in all the other museums in the county. That makes us very happy,” Boudro said.
