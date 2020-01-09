OWOSSO — Coffeehouse On the Square invites musicians, poets and other acts to join an open mic lineup, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 120 Goodhue St. (Christ Episcopal Church basement).
Admission is free. Local artists, including Owosso’s own Johnny Z, will perform.
Snacks and beverages to share are welcome, and coffee, tea and hot cocoa will be served.
For more information, visit Facebook at CoffeehouseOnTheSquare, or contact Steve at (989) 721-4211.
