OWOSSO — Like the fictional character Ted Lasso, Mike Windnagle believes that in life, there’s the family you’re born with, and the family you make along way.
For Windnagle, the family he’s “made along the way” in nearly two decades of performing at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts is more than he could have ever dreamed of.
The Corunna Middle School science teacher admits he “hasn’t stopped laughing” since 2003, the year he first graced the Lebowsky stage. But he’s also the first to tell you who’s made such a lengthy tenure at the theater possible.
“My wife Ashley is the most understanding. She is the best partner,” Windnagle said. “(And) I have two beautiful daughters at home, 5 and 3, they’re amazing, Harper and Olive. They are everything to me.”
Windnagle will soon portray Max Detweiler in the Lebowsky’s upcoming rendition of the “Sound of Music.” When the 43-year-old takes the stage for opening night Feb. 25, it’ll mark his 50th production at the theater, a milestone that brings forth many waves of emotion.
For Windnagle, it always has been and always will be about much more than peforming.
“It’s about the people for me,” he said. “The nerves of opening and performing, that’s not the fun of it for me. The fun of it is the people that you meet along the way, and all the laughs.”
Windnagle’s passion for theater ignited at an early age. Attending a performance of W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s “The Mikado” at Traverse City High School as a ninth-grader, in particular, proved to be a transformative experience.
“I fell in love with one of the characters,” Windnagle said, reflecting on the show. “She came down into the audience and I truly, I was like, ‘I’m in love. I don’t know who that girl is but I need to be wherever (she is).’”
Though admittedly a silly reason to pursue theater, Windnagle made the choice stick. He auditioned for the high school’s musical “Anything Goes” as a sophomore, earning a spot in the ensemble.
The experience prompted Windnagle to participate in shows during his junior and senior year at Traverse City, and as he made the transition to college, Windnagle made sure to become engrained in Central Michigan University’s theater program, performing in two shows while pursuing his degree in education.
Windnagle was formally introduced to the Lebowsky shortly after accepting a teaching job at Nellie Reed Elementary in 2003. His girlfriend at the time, a teacher at Chesaning Union Schools, was rehearsing as a member of the pit for the show “Godspell” at the theater when she passed along a message to Windnagle that more ensemble members were needed in the cast.
He jumped at the opportunity.
“That show was special to me because I made a whole lot of brand new friends,” Windnagle said. “I laughed lots.”
But what ultimately sold Windnagle on the Lebowsky was the resilience of cast and crew following a devastating fire that nearly destroyed the building Feb. 14, 2007.
Windnagle still remembers the “avalanche of support” from the community in the months and years after the blaze. Moreover, he remembers everyone’s commitment to keep performing.
“It took seven years to rebuild, and in that seven years, we did shows. That was the mainstay, that was the constant,” Windnagle said, recalling performances in the neighboring Studio Theater, among other venues.
Through the acquisition of millions in government grants, loans and donations, the Lebowsky was reconstructed and reopened with “Shrek the Musical” in May 2014, with Windnagle in the starring role as the title character.
“That was a huge role for me,” Windnagle said of portraying the giant green ogre for the theater’s reopening. “It was really meaningful. It was also the most stressful role I’ve ever had because of that moment and because of just the feeling of it. You just feel like it matters to the community and it did.”
The theater has also meant it’s fair share to Windnagle. It’s provided an escape during many of life’s difficult moments, he said, none more so than in 2012.
At the time, Windnagle had taken a step back from his involvement with the theater to focus on his personal life. He initially turned down a role in Lebowsky’s rendition of “Into the Woods,” but before casting was finished for the show, Windnagle and his first wife decided to get a divorce.
“That was devastating,” Windnagle said. “I was crushed.”
Needing a creative outlet, Windnagle approached director Garrett Bradley to see if he could still participate in “Into the Woods.” Bradley obliged.
“(Mike) was so great in the show, but what was so special to me is instantly after that first show we became very good friends,” Bradley said.
Bradley now serves as artistic director at the Lebowsky. It’s people like Windnagle, he said, that make the theater such a special place for cast, crew and audience members alike.
“Every show he comes up to me and says, ‘What can I do?’” Bradley said of Windnagle, adding, “I don’t know what we’d do without him.”
“I’ll do whatever,” Windnagle said. “I just want to be a part of it.
“This is such a big part of the fabric of who I am,” he continued. “If someone wanted me to totally give it up, I couldn’t do it.”
