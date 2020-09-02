OWOSSO — The Steam Railroading Institute Tuesday announced it is canceling all fall excursions, including the North Pole Express, because of COVID-19.
The cancellation includes the annual fall color tours.
“The operation of excursion trains is identified among the highest risk activities associated with the spread of COVID-19, which includes bringing large groups of people together in enclosed spaces for extended periods of time,” The SRI said in a press release. “This is the first time in 16 years that our historic North Pole Express will not be offered. Every year, thousands of guests come to Owosso to experience this nostalgic Christmas adventure and this announcement is disappointing.”
The SRI said the cancellation of previous events and those planned this fall has left the nonprofit organization with no revenue.
“The North Pole Express, color tours and other train excursions we offer year-round provides us with the funding to keep our mission alive. The lack of excursions this year leaves SRI with a great financial void,” the group said. “We need your help to continue to move full steam ahead. Your donations to the Steam Railroading Institute are tax deductible as charitable contributions to the extent allowed by law.
The organization urged people to visit michigansteamtrain.com/save-our-steamer or mail a donation to Steam Railroading Institute; P.O. Box 665, Owosso, MI 48867.
The group’s 2018 IRS form 990 shows the Michigan State Trust for Railway Preservation, the SRI’s parent organization, had revenues of about $1.9 million and net revenue of about $500,000.
The Steam Railroading Institute said it is exploring options for safe, outdoor events onsite in Owosso, and for a way to provide the public with a Pere Marquette Christmas experience.
“At this time, the Institute remains closed to the public in accordance with our local health department guidelines. We will reopen when it is safe for our staff, volunteers and guests,” the SRI concluded.
The SRI began running North Pole Express excursions in 2003, first to Chesaning and later to Ashley.
The group’s marquee attraction, the Pere Marquette 1225, has pulled the excursions for all but three years from 2010-12 when it was undergoing a rebuilding. The train and its various sounds was featured in the 3D animated movie “The Polar Express.”
Tickets for the North Pole Express typically sell out months in advance. Tickets in 2019 ranged in price from $50 for coach class to $260 for table seating. Passengers also could rent the caboose for a private party for up to $1,750.
The organization also owns numerous other steam and diesel locomotives, as well as a variety of moving stock.
