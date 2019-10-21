OWOSSO TWP. — The DeVries Nature Conservancy hosted its annual fall festival Saturday afternoon, attracting hundreds of people to the event.
Children and their parents took part in such activities as pumpkin/gourd painting, making s’mores around a campfire, beanbag tossing, face-painting, a straw-pile candy search, and a playground.
In addition, the event offered free doughnuts and cider, and popcorn. The center’s sleigh museum was open for the afternoon.
A small enclosure featured a group of friendly goats for children to pet and feed. Horse-drawn wagon rides traveled some of the 4 miles of trails at the nature center.
Inside the education center, the former DeVries home, patrons could look over the center’s turtles and snakes, and a working honeybee hive.
