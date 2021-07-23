New York trio to perform gospel music

OWOSSO — The Final Harvest trio, from Rochester, New York, will perform as part of SUMMERPraise! at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater, 225 N. Water St.
The vocalists include Pamela Sandberg, Lacy Burdick and Pamela Warren. Marilyn Turpyn is the sound technician.
Warren is from a Christian musical family, and is founder and administrator of Final Harvest. She plays guitar and harp, composes songs, music, and intricate harmonies.
Sandberg was raised in a musical, Christian home in Michigan, where she sang with the Wesleyan Singers on a Grand Rapids TV station for 15 years. In 1993, she moved to Rochester, where she and Warren began to sing together.
Burdick, Sandberg’s daughter, was born in Michigan but grew up in Rochester.
Final Harvest’s wide range of music style includes southern gospel, contemporary, and original classical inspirational.
An offering will be taken for the featured group. Those attending the concerts are reminded to bring a blanket or lawn chair. The Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club will have popcorn, pop, and water for sale to benefit the communities of Shiawassee County. Rest rooms will be available.
In the event of rain, the Owosso Church of the Nazarene’s Community Center, 1865 S. M-52, will be the alternate site.
At 7:20 p.m. Mike Reath will lead a “sing-along” for those who enjoy traditional hymns and choruses.
