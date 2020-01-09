OWOSSO — Third Thursdays, a social group for people who have lost a spouse, has announced a change of locale for its next session.
The group will meet at Avenue at 219, the restaurant inside Capitol Bowl, 219 S. Washington St., at 6 p.m. Jan. 16. The first half hour is for socializing. Dinner will be ordered from the menu at 6:30 p.m.
For details, email trish@bruckmansmoving.net. Check out the group on Facebook, ThirdThursdays.
