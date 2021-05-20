OWOSSO — Longtime Owosso parking enforcement officer Charles Kincaid Wednesday was announced as this year’s Curwood Festival grand marshal.
Kincaid, who has walked the parking beat for more than 22 years, was honored with a surprise announcement outside the Owosso Public Safety Department with family members, city employees and Curwood Festival board members in attendance.
“Congratulations, Chuck!” Curwood Board President Karen Harris said. “We thank you for being an integral part of this community, and having dedicated so many of your steps to making this place such a great place to be.”
Kincaid, 85, will take part in the annual festival, slated for June 3-6, by leading the Heritage Parade down M-21. The parade takes place at 2 p.m. June 5.
“I don’t know what to say, other than thank you,” Kincaid said after receiving a plaque and balloons in honor of the occasion. Kincaid’s wife Nadine joined him for the event.
Kincaid was nominated by Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart and Det. Mike Olsey, who submitted a full-page letter on Kincaid’s behalf.
“Chuck Kincaid is a perfect example of all the qualities that embody the spirit of the Curwood Heritage Parade grand marshal,” the pair wrote. “Charles ‘Chuck’ Kincaid is the epitome of strong and resilient in our community and would be an ambassador for the Curwood Festival.
“Most of you have seen Chuck walking the streets or maybe he has even stopped into your downtown business for a friendly hello. Chuck’s title with the city of Owosso is parking enforcement officer, however, he is an ambassador for the city: Always lending a friendly smile and wave while still performing his duties. Downtown residents and business owners truly appreciate Chuck as he spreads goodwill throughout the downtown community.”
Kincaid previously was honored by the city in 2019 for 20 years as parking official.
He grew up in West Virginia, and moved to Owosso in 1951 at 16. He met his wife in 1952 and the couple have been married 69 years. They have three children, Clayton, Charlie and Craig.
Kincaid is a 27-year member of the Kiwanis Club, and currently serves as treasurer. He has been president of the club three times and was a statewide governor as well.
Kincaid, has been a member of what is now Gracepointe Wesleyan Church since 1951.
As the city’s parking enforcement officer, Kincaid, the nomination notes, estimates he walked 10,000 to 15,000 steps each day. He maintains a 21/2-mile route, which he walks twice a day.
“Chuck stated that since he got his Fit Bit in January 2012, he has walked almost 23 million steps,” Olsey and Lenkart wrote. “… Since the beginning of working at OPD, he estimated he has walked between 25,000 and 30,000 miles in just walking the downtown area.”
After reaching 20 years with the city in 2019, Kincaid explained he worked for Towne and Country Carpets until his 1999 retirement. He said at the time that enjoyed having time to himself, but found he was bored with too much time.
“I did installation,” he said in 2019. “When I retired, it was a little bit of boredom and I wanted to do something with my time.”
Former Owosso City Manager Greg Guetschow hired Kincaid.
“We were in our church choir together,” Kincaid said. “I asked him if the city had any openings, and he said he might have something for me. He called a couple days later, and I talked to (former police) chief Nelson Gates. We met up for coffee on a Friday and talked. I started the following Monday.”
