OWOSSO — Local nonprofit organizations say they are continuing to “#raiseUPshiawassee,” this time using beer.
Oktoberfest for Oktober’s Best, created by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, is a project intended to spark folks to do something good in the community. The challenge: Prove you’ve done something good by either posting a photo to the Oktoberfest social media page or through a note from a local organization — and you’ll get free admittance and a beverage at Oktoberfest between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.
For information about whether your project would meet the criteria, call the Chamber of Commerce at (989) 723-5149. The Oktoberfest planning committee will be the final judge of project worthiness.
