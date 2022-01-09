PERRY — Seth MacLaren would do anything for anyone.
The 2010 Perry High School graduate never hesitated to offer a helping hand, even if he wasn’t exactly sure what to do, his mother Jody MacLaren recalls. He was always content to listen, talk things through, and provide any support he could.
His warm demeanor made his sudden death in July 2020 all the more difficult to process, she said. An autopsy report failed to determine a cause of death for the 27-year-old, but the discovery of a poem he wrote in hopes of it one day being published has allowed his spirit to live on.
Through the efforts of his mother, brothers Logan and Tanner, and several friends, Seth MacLaren’s desire to become a published author has now become a reality. His story, “Dragon Dave” is now in print and available on Amazon.
“I just wanted to make sure that I did it for him,” Jody MacLaren said. “It’s something that I could be proud of, that he could be proud of.”
The story, written by Seth MacLaren and illustrated by fellow Perry graduates Olivia Decator and Penelope Plant, follows a dragon as it learns to embrace its unique abilities, while readily acknowledging that “you may make mistakes, but your mistakes don’t make you.”
“It’s a message of acceptance. It’s a message of personal awareness and accepting and knowing that it’s OK to be different and that you can find beauty in non-traditional ways,” said Matt Clairmont, owner/operator of Clairmont Publishing, which printed the book in December. “I think that’s a phenomenal message that sometimes we need to be reminded of.”
Seth MacLaren’s selfless nature became evident from an early age as he frequently put others’ happiness above his own. His mother recalls students receiving ribbons during an annual track and field day in elementary school, though Seth rarely brought one home.
“Seth would go around and give out his ribbons to kids that didn’t get ribbons so that they wouldn’t feel bad,” Jody MacLaren said. “I’m pretty sure he gave his certificates away in middle school the same way. That’s just how he was. He didn’t want other people to feel bad.”
A bit small for his age, Seth MacLaren often was picked on in school, but he never let it bother him. His mother “never heard him say a bad thing about anybody, ever,” and many of the kids who harassed him actually grew to become close friends.
Outside of school, MacLaren usually had his face buried in a book, or he was writing something. He also had a tremendous love for music, regularly playing the accordion and the guitar.
“He was very musical. He could just listen to something and then play it,” his mother said.
Decator still remembers the first time she met Seth in person, at a going away party for a mutual friend.
“(Seth) was in a sleeping bag, reading a book, and rolling through the side yard like a roly-poly. It was absolutely fantastic,” she said. “He was enigmatic in that way, but more than his curious inclinations he was kind.”
MacLaren also faced his fair share of obstacles, battling drug abuse for a few years before ultimately getting clean. It’s a reality that made his sudden death at a friend’s house July 18, 2020, harder for family and friends to grasp, given the progress he’d made.
Friends found Seth unresponsive in the bathroom, and despite their best efforts, they weren’t able to revive him, Jody MacLaren said. An autopsy report revealed there were no drugs in his system.
“I’d go over (to Seth’s house in St. Johns) all the time, take him places, do this and that. He and I were super close,” Jody MacLaren said. “It’s been really hard. (I’m) still not over it, never going to be over it.”
Countless friends and family offered condolences to the MacLaren family on Facebook in the wake of Seth’s passing. One message, in particular, grabbed Jody MacLaren’s attention.
One of Seth’s friends from California informed the family that in October 2019 Seth had sent her a poem he had written in hopes that she could illustrate it and get it published as a children’s book, though she was unable to pursue the project.
The friend posted the poem on Facebook in its entirety for friends and family to read. Jody MacLaren could immediately tell it was her son’s work.
“I think, really, he wrote it about himself,” shesaid. “I think it was really about him after I read it.”
MacLaren was determined to get the poem published, but not knowing anything about the publishing industry, she was unsure where to turn.
Enter Clairmont, the owner/operator of Clairmont Publishing in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada.
As a writer, Clairmont had grown increasingly frustrated about his experiences sending work to publishers. Months would often pass without a reply, and many times he’d receive no response at all, or a simple form letter.
He felt there had to be a better way, so in 2017 Clairmont began offering editing and formatting services to other authors, allowing them to get their books in print.
Clairmont learned of Seth MacLaren’s poem through a mutual friend in September 2020.
“Immediately when I saw the project, I knew this was the kind of thing I wanted to be a part of,” Clairmont said. “I wanted to help bring that message forward and help memorialize Seth in that way.”
Clairmont reached out to Jody MacLaren soon after, explaining the services he could offer. The two agreed to partner up, with MacLaren still on the hunt for an illustrator.
After struggling in the short term to find an artist, Seth’s younger brother Logan MacLaren suggested they reach out to Decator, a friend of Seth’s.
Though she had never illustrated a book before, Decator was eager to take on the project in honor of her friend.
“The story seemed like a lengthening of (Seth’s) life,” Decator said. “This is a time of loss for many and the message speaks to more people than those that knew Seth.”
What Decator thought would take a month ultimately took a year and two extra hands, as fellow Perry graduate Plant joined in the later stages to help finish the book. Jody MacLaren provided insight throughout the process, making suggestions to best depict her son’s work.
“I could have worked on it forever honestly, it was therapeutic,” Decator said. “Penelope was a life-saver in finishing the book, I love working with her.”
Decator wove many of Seth’s memorable features into the book. Dragon Dave sports MacLaren’s trademark beard and blue eyes, along with a familiar kerchief he often wore around his neck. MacLaren’s guitar and accordion are also displayed in the book, along with his two cats, Ellie and Coraline.
The reception to “Dragon Dave” has been incredibly warm following its publication in December, with the book even making it all the way to South Korea, where Seth’s younger brother Tanner MacLaren teaches elementary school English.
All proceeds from book sales will go toward an animal shelter or sanctuary, Jody MacLaren explained, in honor of Seth’s tremendous passion for animals.
“It was a long time coming but we got it done finally,” she said of the book’s publication.
She believes Seth, though not one to boast, would also be proud.
“One of his friends said the other day, ‘Oh he’d be really proud of it, but he wouldn’t let you know that,’ and that’s how it would be,” she said. “He wouldn’t brag about it.”
For more information about “Dragon Dave,” or to purchase the book, visit amazon.com/Dragon-Dave-Seth-MacLaren/dp/B09M59KF28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.