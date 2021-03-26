Picturing Durand ‘landmarks’ all year

DURAND — Durand Union Station, the Clock Tower — those are a couple of obvious photo subjects.
But what about the old truck on Newburg Road at the I-69 overpass? Or the monument in Lovejoy Cemetery honoring the people who perished in the famous Durand Circus Train Wreck of 1903?
Whether well-known or not, photos of landmarks, landscapes and similar subjects in the Durand, Bancroft and Lennon areas are being sought by the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce for a photo contest.
Contest winners and other favored pictures will appear in a community calendar the Chamber will sell as a fundraiser for $20.
“We’re looking for anything iconic in the community or anything we can be proud of, like events with kids,” said Darrick Huff, the Chamber’s new board president, who came up with the idea for a community calendar.
Anyone can enter the photo contest, and it’s free. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift certificate from a local merchant, and the winning photo will be featured on the cover and first-month page of the 18-month calendar. The second-place winner will also receive a gift certificate.
Photo entries will be accepted through April 23. The winners will be announced April 28. Photos should be submitted to office@durandchamber.com or Photo Contest, 109 N. Saginaw St., Durand, MI 48429.
More contest rules: All entries become the property of the Chamber. An entry form, available at durandchamber.com/events, must be completed and submitted with each photo.
Photos must be submitted digitally (jpg or tiff). Only high-resolution photos — with a minimum resolution of 240 pixels per inch (ppi) — will be chosen.
Each entry must be the work of the person submitting the photo, who must sign a release allowing the Chamber to use it. Up to three entries are allowed. Entrants under the age of 18 must provide the signature of a parent or guardian.
Three local judges will choose the winners.
In addition, the Chamber is selling ad space on the calendars — $50 for a 2-by-4-inch ad.
Chamber Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld said the Chamber plans to have 300 calendars ready for sale in time for Durand Railroad Days, May 13-16.
“I’m very excited about it. This is the first time a community calendar has been done in years,” she said. “We’re looking for photos of unique things in Durand, Lennon and Bancroft that we all know. I think this will be a lot of fun.”
Wolsfeld listed a number of ideas for photo subjects: the mural or burned-out Simplicity building in Durand, rickety bridges throughout the area, street signs on Geeck Road, Shiatown Park, the elevator or Midtown Tavern in Lennon, or the sledding hill or new pavilion in Bancroft.
The idea for a photo contest and calendar came during a brain-storming session by Chamber board members seeking to raise money during a time when — because of the COVID-19 pandemic — revenues are lower than usual.
Proceeds will be used to fund such projects as renovating the Chamber office, or to sponsor children for Christmas, contribute to schools and provide community grants when needed.
Anyone with questions about the contest or calendar is invited to call the Chamber at (989) 288-3715.
