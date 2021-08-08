The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Once again The Argus-Press is presenting results and photos of top winners at the Shiawassee County Fair each day in the newspaper.
Results are collected by Argus-Press staff each day at the fair and formatted for publication the following day. It’s a big task, and we couldn’t do it without the help of the various livestock and exhibit department heads.
Also, each day, our photographers are at the fair taking photos of the various champions — Best of show, superior, grand and reserve champions, showmanship, and various other winners.
We have prearranged times with department heads to take photos this week. The following schedule of times should be considered tentative, check with your department head to make sure you have the most up to date information each day.
Times can change, depending on whether competitions conclude early or run late. Once our photographers have taken photos, we can’t retake them or return, there is simply too much to collect and process to keep repeating photographs.
While we have lists of names of exhibiters, when we are taking photos and collecting names, participants are encouraged to speak clearly and loudly so we have the best chance to get names correct.
Photos planned this week
Sunday
Dogs — 2 p.m., showmanship
Dogs — 5 p.m. obedience
Poultry — 6:30 p.m.
Youth and open class exhibits — 7:30 p.m. (superior, best of show)
Monday
Swine — taken by department head
Goats — 3 p.m.
Rabbis/Cavies — 6:30 p.m.
Horses: 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Dairy — 1 p.m.
Poultry — 6:30 p.m.
Dogs — 7 p.m.
Sheep — 4:30 p.m.
Beef — 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Swine — taken by department head
Beef — 2:30 p.m.
Goats — 3 p.m.
Horses — 6 p.m.
Poultry — 6:30 p.m.
Dogs — 8 p.m.
Thursday
Dairy — 12:30 p.m.
Sheep — 1 p.m.
Pigeons — 5 p.m.
Horses — 6 p.m.
Showmanship sweepstakes/scholarship — after show
Friday
Junior livestock auction — 11:30 a.m. (grand and reserve sellers and buyers for sheep, swine)
Junior beef auction — 7 p.m. (grand and reserve beef and dairy steers, and gallon of milk buyers)
Saturday
Small animal auction — noon (grand and reserve champions with buyers and sellers)
Golden shovel/herdsmanship — after show
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.