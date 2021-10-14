PERRY — The Perry branch of the Community District Library, 135 S. Main St., will host a Spooktacular Magical Comedy Show at 6 p.m. Monday.
Silly Scientist Joel will juggle eyeballs, get mixed up with multiplying bottles, and be shocked by an animated Frankenstein drawing.
A story time with crafts will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Teens and tweens are invited to Taste the World at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Participants will have the opportunity to sample snacks from Taiwan.
All skill levels are welcome to come to the branch at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 to crochet. Beginners may bring an H hook and peaches and cream yarn for their first project. Others are welcome to bring a project they are working on.
Register in advance for programs. Registration can be done online under “Events” at mycdl.org, in person at the library, or by calling (517) 625-3166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.