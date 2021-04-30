OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is hosting the countywide high school scholarship art exhibit and competition through Sunday.
The SAC is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
A reception and awards event for the students will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday outside of the gallery. Awards will be 3 p.m. The public is welcome.
Since the establishment of SAC in 1972, more than $85,000 in scholarships and awards have been granted to provide students with recognition and financial assistance in their artistic growth. Professional artists from out of the district have judged the art work on originality, creativity, technical skill and presentation.
The Shiawassee Arts Center is located next to Curwood Castle in Owosso. There is no admission and the facility is handicap accessible.
