OWOSSO TWP. — DeVries Nature Conservancy, 2635 N. M-52, is taking reservations for color tour wagon rides Oct. 10.
Guests can reserve a private wagon ride around the grounds for $100. Reservations include a 30-minute horse-drawn wagon ride, doughnuts and cider for up to 12 people.
Call (989) 723-3365. Payment is due at the time of reservation.
