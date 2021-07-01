Area Fourth of July events blast off

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Fireworks and food will be abundant this weekend as area communities celebrate Independence Day.
Chesaning will host its annual celebration tonight; other events take place Sunday.
Several area events were canceled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Events this weekend include:
CHESANING
Fireworks will light up the sky tonight in Showboat Park, though activities will begin much earlier.
Gates to the park open at 4 p.m., with food vendors available on site and live music by the Silverwood Bottom Boys.
The cost to attend is $5 per vehicle. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
For more information, call (989) 845-3055.
BANCROFT
Bancroft’s Fourth of July Celebration in Lions Park kicks off at 4 p.m. Sunday.
A food truck will be on hand, with music provided by DJ Dan Ritter.
Face painting will be done by Danielle Woodd.
Fireworks begin at dusk.
CORUNNA
The 31st annual Fourth of July Celebration kicks off at 7 a.m. Sunday in McCurdy Park with a pancake breakfast.
The firecracker parade steps off at 11 a.m. Live music, a classic car show, belt sander racing and children’s games, among other offerings, will follow throughout the afternoon in the park.
The fireworks display will begin at dusk. For more information, visit corunna4th.org.
BYRON
Fireworks will launch at dusk behind Byron High School July 10. A parade steps off downtown at 4 p.m., followed by the fifth annual river regatta races at Byron Sesquicentennial Park in front of Byron Middle School.
