Perry High School band opens season

TUSTIN — The Perry High School Marching Ramblers kicked off the fall season with a week of band camp at the Kettunen Center at the beginning of August.
This year’s show features the music of Motown, including the popular hits “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “I’ll be There,” “ABC,” “Track of my Tears” and “Superstition.”
The band, under the direction of Garret Ernst, will be led on the field this year by senior drum major Kyah Ribble and junior drum major Parker Lewis.
The Marching Ramblers upcoming events include performances at the Perry football home games tonight, Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, PerryFest parade Sept. 21, MSBOA District V Marching Festival in Owosso Oct. 7 and the pops concert Oct. 22 in the high school auditorium.
Perry band students are selling cookie dough and popcorn. Contact a band student or call the band office at (517) 625-0051 to place an order.
