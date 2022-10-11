Lebowsky holiday show tickets on sale

A performance from the 2021 Holiday at Lebowsky show is pictured.

 Courtesy Photo

OWOSSO — Tickets for the Holiday at Lebowsky show are now on sale, online and at the box office, the Lebowsky Center said in a press release.

The annual show features “a combination of traditional carols and contemporary holiday songs performed by some of Lebowsky’s finest singers and dancers.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.