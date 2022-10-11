Lebowsky holiday show tickets on sale

OWOSSO — Tickets for the Holiday at Lebowsky show are now on sale, online and at the box office, the Lebowsky Center said in a press release.
The annual show features “a combination of traditional carols and contemporary holiday songs performed by some of Lebowsky’s finest singers and dancers.”
Performances are offered for two weekends, beginning Dec. 2. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, with 3 p.m. matinees Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11.
Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for students and seniors and $21 for children 12 and under. All prices include a $3 service fee for ticketing. Tickets can be purchased at lebowksycenter.com or in the box office. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday during show weeks.
Call the Lebowsky Center at (989) 723-4003. Handicap-accessible restrooms and seating are available.
Artistic Director Garrett Bradley said he looks forward to this production every year, as it is a show that “brings families together and gets everyone in the mood for Christmas.”
“There is nothing like the spirit of the holidays and celebrating the season with music, dance, and pageantry. The Lebowsky Center is known for its holiday show, and I am really excited to see what the creative minds have in store for us this year,” Executive Director Kelleigh Tanton said.
The show is sponsored by Memorial Healthcare and Stifel Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group.
