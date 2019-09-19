VERNON — The Vernon District Library will host a used book sale starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 4.
The library is accepting gently used books with the exceptions of encyclopedias, textbooks, dictionaries and magazines during open hours.
An adult fall craft night will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Participants will be making a scarecrow wall decoration, a fall basket and fabric pumpkins. The cost is $10 and is due by Sept. 27.
For more information, stop in the library or call (989) 288-6486.
