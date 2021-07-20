OWOSSO — It’s been nearly three years since Owosso residents approved a historic sites and parks millage and now, with substantial work finally underway at the Gould House, Owosso officials want to let the public know they appreciate the financial support.
“We never want to take the community for granted,” Owosso Historical Commission member Dave Acton said Monday outside the one-time home of the first Owosso mayor. “The millage was a major show of support.”
In 2018, the city council asked for the public’s aid in repairing and upgrading not just the Gould House, but all of the city’s historic sites and parks. They put forward a proposal to levy 1.0 mill for two years. The millage was expected to raise about $500,000 in total.
Approved by voters in November 2018 by a vote of 5,555 to 196, the levy was split equally between parks and historic sites. It has so far raised about $245,000 for each. City Manager Nathan Henne said the levy has expired and there are no current plans to seek another, which would be a decision by council.
Henne added that the historical portion of the levy is mostly being spent on Gould House renovations “unless the city is awarded the grant we applied for, then we will be able to do some work on the castle and library as well.”
Acton said the millage money is being used for things that “need” to be done first, with other upgrades taking a backseat.
At the Gould House, plans called for roof design work and replacement, as well as soffit replacement and reconstruction of the east and south porches. The project is projected to cost $192,000 with Moore Trosper Construction handling on-site work.
“The soffits were in horrible condition,” commission member Mark Erickson noted. “It was a matter of water management.”
He said architects hired to examine the house were able to provide a solution that maintained the historic look, but solved the problem with modern materials.
At the time the millage proposal was offered, officials said the house needed substantial work. For instance, the plaster ceiling in the great room, where Amos Gould greeted new visitors to Owosso, fell in 2016. Repairing just the ceiling was projected at $15,000.
In addition, Henne said workers hope to replace the home’s mechanicals, including air conditioning and heating, depending on finances.
“In late May, I applied for a Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) grant from the Michigan Economic Development Council. Specifically, it was a capital improvement grant application to replace furnaces and air conditioners in the Gould House, the boiler in Curwood Castle, and the air conditioning and boiler distribution pipes in the (Owosso branch of the Shiawassee District Library). It is a one-to-one match, so the city will pay $82,500 and the grant would pay $82,500. We will know if we are awarded in September,” he said.
“If we do not get the grant, we will use what historical millage dollars we have left to replace the mechanical units in the Gould House,” Henne added.
The house was built in 1860 by Amos Gould, who came from New York, and was originally attached to another house constructed in 1843.
Gould renovated the house in 1873, and replaced the exterior to emulate the French Second Empire style.
“Gould was the first mayor of Owosso, as well as a banker, a timber baron (and) he was a railroad attorney,” former Historical Commission Executive Director Robert Doran-Brockway said in 2018. “He was responsible for the five railroads converging in Owosso. He was actually instrumental in the formation of two of those railroads. He was a philanthropist, an abolitionist.”
Gould, who was born in 1808, and his brother Ebenezer flipped a coin to decide who would go and fight during the Civil War. Amos Gould “lost” the coin toss, so he had to stay home, and Ebenezer enlisted and fought for the Union.
Officials said there are various ideas about how to use the house, including such things as tours for children, wedding parties and more.
Commission member Gary Wilson said in addition to renovating the Gould House, the commission hopes to find ways to make the city’s historic sites more connected to people.
“We’re looking at ways the house can be more meaningfully integrated into the lives of people in town,” he said. “That’s the next meeting we have.”
Erickson noted one way officials hope to attract more interest is to update displays. For instance, he noted, displays at Curwood Castle now rotate frequently where in the past they were static for long period.
Historical commission members said the public is invited to weigh in on how the Gould House should be used.
The commission is slated to conduct a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 9; it meets the second Monday of each month.
