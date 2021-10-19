OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center invites the public to a Meet the Featured Artists Reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 with fiber artist Marti Liddle-Lameti, Robert Doran-Brockway, Glen Lewis and members of the Shiawassee Artists Guild.
Buyers will receive a 10% discount on featured show purchases. Complimentary refreshments will be offered.
The Shiawassee Arts Center, 206 Curwood Castle Drive, is open to the public from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The public is welcome to schedule an appointment and there is no admission charge.
Call (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
