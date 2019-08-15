Reading program winners named

VERNON — The Vernon Library hosted its End of Summer Reading Program Aug. 1.
Caiden Mcghee was one of the winners of a Kindle Fire. There were more than 70 participants who read books every week to earn library dollars to purchase prizes, participate in a weekly craft day, and were entered into a drawing every week for the grand prizes.
Grand prizes included two Kindle Fires, Crossroads Village tickets, Wilderness Trails Zoo tickets, Potter Park Zoo tickets, The Henry Ford tickets, NCG Owosso Cinema tickets and Amazon gift cards.
Book Fest will take place at the library during the Vernon Car Show Aug. 24.
There will be local authors from the Shiawassee Writer’s Group and Lynne Montney.
Patrons of all ages will have book-themed art on display.
There will be book-related vendors in the library.
Interested vendors should call Stacey at the library at (989) 288-6486.
