Laingsburg festival returns after taking 2020 off

LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Lions Club Springtime Festival returns Thursday after a year-long pandemic-related hiatus, bringing with it carnival rides, games, food and entertainment residents have come to know and love.
But the 38th installment of the annual festival will also have a few key differences, among them an additional day this year, with a scheduling conflict by carnival company Arnold Amusements shifting festivities to Memorial Day weekend.
With the schedule change comes the ability for Arnold Amusements to provide a larger selection of rides than in years past, adding to the plethora of games and food offerings downtown.
“Communities thrive on activity and this community is just aching to be able to open the doors,” Laingsburg Mayor Micheal Culpepper said. “I think that this will give them an opportunity (to do so).”
The annual Lions Club chicken dinner, meanwhile, was bumped up to May 8 this year, with customers picking up meals in a drive-thru format at the recommendation of the Shiawassee County Health Department.
Nonetheless, organizers say the festival will offer something for everyone.
“Everything’s a go,” Laingsburg Lions Club member and past president Ed Arthur said. “We had our chicken dinner, that was a great success, and we look forward to having a fantastic festival.
“It’s time for people to get out of the house,” he continued. “Obviously we’re going to stress social distancing … We’re just trying to offer a little relief.”
The fun starts at 6 p.m. Thursday with the opening of the carnival, featuring rides by Arnold Amusements that will run all weekend. Bracelets are available for $25 Friday through Monday, which allow riders to go on everything that is offered during certain times throughout the weekend. Bracelets are $20 Thursday.
The arts and crafts show opens at noon Friday. At 7 p.m., parade marshals Larry and Pamela Wagner will be introduced, and the senior citizen king and queen will be announced. A performance by Spirit Expressions Studio of Dance will follow.
A bicycle decorating contest kicks off Saturday’s activities, with judging at 10:15 a.m. in the First Baptist Church parking lot, 901 E. Grand River Road.
The Super Parade will follow at 11 a.m. with L.S.W. Emergency Services leading the procession through the city along Grand River Road.
Parade applications are still available. Call Ed Carpenter at (517) 651-9193 or (517) 204-5856 for more information. Applications will also be available at the parade headquarters table inside the First Baptist Church parking lot, organizers said.
Breakfast will be available from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Laingsburg American Legion. The arts and crafts show resumes shortly thereafter at noon, to be followed by carnival rides at 1 p.m.
At 3 p.m. Monday, the Lions Club conducts its grand prize raffle drawing in the parking lot of Leonards Hardware, 271 E. Grand River Road. Tickets cost $10 apiece or three for $20. Prizes include a customized golf cart (first place), $500 cash (second place), a $400 grill from Leonards Hardware (third place) and a $400 meat bundle from Sage Market (fourth place). A “mystery prize” will be awarded to the fifth-place winner, organizers said.
Proceeds from the event will help pay for new playground equipment at Bates Scout Park, among other community initiatives, Arthur said.
“The money raised, whatever portion is ours through events like this, gets put back in the local community,” Arthur said. “Our motto’s real simple: We serve.”
The hard work and generosity of the Lions is not lost on Culpepper.
“It’s priceless to have an organization that is looking out for the community,” Culpepper said. “They have done tons for (Bates Scout Park) and continue to do so.”
For more information about the Springtime Festival, visit laingsburglions.org.
