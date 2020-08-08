OWOSSO — A free family puppet theater event is planned at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.
The play was written by a team of young adult Owosso natives and residents with the goal of using acting, puppets and music paired with determined research, to depict and offer Owosso an educational resource around topics of the systemic oppression of Black Americans in both our region and nation.
The play is directed by Erin Riley.
For more information, visit m.facebook.com/events/s/eye-wide-open-owosso-anti-raci/338950143783473/?ti=icl.
