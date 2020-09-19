OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center will continue offering the Virtual Drawing class, with Philip Ruehle, MFA, Artist/Instructor, beginning Sept. 30.
Landscape and Wildlife Drawing II will begin Sept. 30, spanning five weeks through Oct. 28.
Each week a tutorial video and other learning materials will be sent directly to students. Students can access the materials by clicking the online link that is sent to them.
Students can work on their drawings at the time of their choosing and correspond with the instructor via email or text to receive assistance. The cost is $50 for SAC Members, and $60 for a guest.
Students may register for part II, even if they have not taken part I. Part I is also still available. Call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 to register or for any questions.
Materials needed for the class include a drawing pad (11”x 14”), graphite pencils: (4H, 2H, HB, 2B, 3B), a kneaded eraser and a pink pearl eraser or plastic eraser.
